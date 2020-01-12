Nilanjana S Roy

We, the people: winter protests, Delhi 2019-2020

(From the many protests in Delhi against the Modi government’s new citizenship law. Apologies for the photo quality, shot on the fly on a cellphone camera for my personal journal. All photos free to use if you like, with attribution.)

The women of Shaheen Bagh, leading a 24/7 protest in the coldest winter Delhi saw in a century.

At Shaheen Bagh, a few days after this astonishing, warm protest led by women began on the Kalindi Kunj – Noida highway

 

The police at India Gate, waiting, some listening as the crowd sang slogans and read out the Preamble.

 

Akhil Gogoi, KMSS leader, was arrested on December 12 and jailed under the UAPA law. Fearless, loved in Assam where he led the first CAA protests. Many hope he will be freed soon.

 

 

The Preamble, at India gate
Dr B R Ambedkar, honoured everywhere
Ashfaq, Bismil and the Constitution
Take back the Black Law
I’ve never heard so much reverence for the Constitution in any protest before
Maulana Azad at Mandi House
And Dr Ambedkar at Shaheen Bagh
Bring back the bad days
Umar Khalid at Nizamuddin Basti
The women were out in full force across the city
Reminders of those jailed
Early on in the protests, a particularly powerful poster
Had to smile at this Peaceful Protestor
And this was poignant. Detained in a bus, a protestor holds up their sign for the police to read
“This fight is for the soul of India”
Inquilab…
…and blood at Shastri Bhawan
Jamia’s pavement library, reading for revolution
“We are seeds”
Street plays at the Jamia, and the Constitution as backdrop
The Mahatma Gandhi wall at Jamia
This was popular: I am a Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, Jain, Indian
Many shades of the Left
It’s so bad even the introverts are out here
This was *very* popular
Honouring those who were killed in the first wave of protests in Assam
Tricolour, barricades
Tricolour, Nizamuddin Basti
Tricolour, Shaheen Bagh
Tricolour, CP
Flag, Mandi House
At police headquarters, Gandhiji, Dr Ambedkar, the flag and students
One of my favourites
In a nutshell.
India Gate at night

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s