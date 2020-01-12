We, the people: winter protests, Delhi 2019-2020

(From the many protests in Delhi against the Modi government’s new citizenship law. Apologies for the photo quality, shot on the fly on a cellphone camera for my personal journal. All photos free to use if you like, with attribution.)

The Preamble, at India gate Dr B R Ambedkar, honoured everywhere Ashfaq, Bismil and the Constitution Take back the Black Law I’ve never heard so much reverence for the Constitution in any protest before Maulana Azad at Mandi House And Dr Ambedkar at Shaheen Bagh Bring back the bad days Umar Khalid at Nizamuddin Basti The women were out in full force across the city Reminders of those jailed Early on in the protests, a particularly powerful poster Had to smile at this Peaceful Protestor And this was poignant. Detained in a bus, a protestor holds up their sign for the police to read “This fight is for the soul of India” Inquilab… …and blood at Shastri Bhawan Jamia’s pavement library, reading for revolution “We are seeds” Street plays at the Jamia, and the Constitution as backdrop The Mahatma Gandhi wall at Jamia This was popular: I am a Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, Jain, Indian Many shades of the Left It’s so bad even the introverts are out here This was *very* popular Honouring those who were killed in the first wave of protests in Assam Tricolour, barricades Tricolour, Nizamuddin Basti Tricolour, Shaheen Bagh Tricolour, CP Flag, Mandi House At police headquarters, Gandhiji, Dr Ambedkar, the flag and students One of my favourites In a nutshell. India Gate at night