We, the people: winter protests, Delhi 2019-2020

(From the many protests in Delhi against the Modi government’s new citizenship law. Apologies for the photo quality, shot on the fly on a cellphone camera for my personal journal. All photos free to use if you like, with attribution.)
The Preamble, at India gate
Dr B R Ambedkar, honoured everywhere
Ashfaq, Bismil and the Constitution
Take back the Black Law
I’ve never heard so much reverence for the Constitution in any protest before
Maulana Azad at Mandi House
And Dr Ambedkar at Shaheen Bagh
Bring back the bad days
Umar Khalid at Nizamuddin Basti
The women were out in full force across the city
Reminders of those jailed
Early on in the protests, a particularly powerful poster
Had to smile at this Peaceful Protestor
And this was poignant. Detained in a bus, a protestor holds up their sign for the police to read
“This fight is for the soul of India”
Inquilab…
…and blood at Shastri Bhawan
Jamia’s pavement library, reading for revolution
“We are seeds”
Street plays at the Jamia, and the Constitution as backdrop
The Mahatma Gandhi wall at Jamia
This was popular: I am a Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, Jain, Indian
Many shades of the Left
It’s so bad even the introverts are out here
This was *very* popular
Honouring those who were killed in the first wave of protests in Assam
Tricolour, barricades
Tricolour, Nizamuddin Basti
Tricolour, Shaheen Bagh
Tricolour, CP
Flag, Mandi House
At police headquarters, Gandhiji, Dr Ambedkar, the flag and students